Morgan Stanley Trims State Street (NYSE:STT) Target Price to $106.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,169. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. State Street has a 12-month low of $65.41 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that State Street will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 63.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in State Street by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in State Street by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in State Street by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in State Street by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.