Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $31,420.80 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total transaction of $31,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,482,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,460,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Morningstar stock traded up $7.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,599. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.53 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Morningstar by 42.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

