Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.80-$9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.74 billion-$8.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.76 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.88 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.36.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $217.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.55. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $199.24 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $30,275,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $23,632,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,039.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 69,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,908,000 after acquiring an additional 58,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.