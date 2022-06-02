Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.80-$9.95 EPS.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $217.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $199.24 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.55.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.36.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,275,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,632,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,039.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 69,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,908,000 after purchasing an additional 58,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.