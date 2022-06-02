MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Financial Lp Qvt Sells 241,632 Shares

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $9,713,606.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,388,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,800,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Financial Lp Qvt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,298 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,258,492.58.

MP Materials stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.97. 1,862,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 24.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.38. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $60.19.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

MP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

