MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $95.29.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $368,550.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $3,629,109. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

