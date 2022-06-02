M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.91.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $177.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.44 and a 200 day moving average of $168.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. M&T Bank has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,343,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

