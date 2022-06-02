Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €324.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been given a €324.00 ($348.39) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.95% from the company’s previous close.

MUV2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €260.00 ($279.57) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($354.84) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays set a €286.00 ($307.53) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €238.00 ($255.91) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($354.84) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of FRA MUV2 traded down €5.70 ($6.13) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €222.00 ($238.71). The company had a trading volume of 484,075 shares. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of €166.59 ($179.13) and a one year high of €198.95 ($213.92). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €232.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €247.46.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

