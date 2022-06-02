Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) vs. Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Critical Survey

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) and Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Wallbox shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nabtesco and Wallbox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabtesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Wallbox 0 1 6 0 2.86

Wallbox has a consensus target price of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 81.63%. Given Wallbox’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wallbox is more favorable than Nabtesco.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nabtesco and Wallbox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabtesco $2.62 billion 1.02 $192.74 million $5.52 3.93 Wallbox $84.68 million 18.26 -$264.75 million N/A N/A

Nabtesco has higher revenue and earnings than Wallbox.

Profitability

This table compares Nabtesco and Wallbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabtesco 24.56% 29.14% 15.58% Wallbox N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nabtesco beats Wallbox on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, and Accessibility Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units. It also provides air dryers and wedge brake chambers for commercial vehicles, and hydraulic clutch master cylinders for passenger vehicles; engine remote control systems for vessels; automatic doors and platform doors for buildings; automatic filters/sealers for retort pouch foods; and intelligent prosthetic knee joints, electric wheelchairs, stair lift with a wheelchair, and rollator with a speed control system. Nabtesco Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Wallbox Company Profile

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

