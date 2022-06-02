National Bank Financial Boosts WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$182.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$180.00 to C$182.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on WSP Global from C$192.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on WSP Global from C$186.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.83.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of WSP Global stock traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.35. 223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.35.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.