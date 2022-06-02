National Bank Financial Raises Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target to C$46.25

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$42.75 to C$46.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.75 to C$40.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

Shares of JWLLF traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 623. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.56.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

