National Bank of Canada (NA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE: NA) recently:

5/30/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$100.00 to C$102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$105.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/30/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to C$93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$107.00.

5/20/2022 – National Bank of Canada was given a new C$106.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – National Bank of Canada is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a C$106.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$108.00 to C$106.00.

5/17/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$102.00 to C$100.00.

5/11/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$107.00 to C$88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$119.00 to C$108.00.

4/11/2022 – National Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$102.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$108.00.

Shares of NA traded down C$0.19 on Thursday, hitting C$97.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,257. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.28. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$87.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$93.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$97.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

