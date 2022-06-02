National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NKSH opened at $32.57 on Thursday. National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90.
National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. National Bankshares had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About National Bankshares (Get Rating)
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
