National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NKSH opened at $32.57 on Thursday. National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. National Bankshares had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $900,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 24.8% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 79,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

