National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NKSH opened at $32.57 on Thursday. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90.

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 79,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Bankshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

