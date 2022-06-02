Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.25. Navigator posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,700%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVGS shares. StockNews.com lowered Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NVGS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 251,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,433. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.33 and a beta of 1.95. Navigator has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,985,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 174,499 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator during the first quarter worth $2,015,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 118,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 91.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 115,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

