Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.33% from the company’s current price.

NVGS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE NVGS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.04. 17,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Navigator has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -100.26 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 25.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 14.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,045,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 20.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Navigator by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

