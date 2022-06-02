nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.09–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 million-$98.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.50 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.30–$0.28 EPS.

NASDAQ NCNO traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $32.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,466. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 0.89. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on nCino from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.60.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $96,640.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,537.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $580,082.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 414.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in nCino during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

