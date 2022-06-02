nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

NCNO traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $32.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,466. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of nCino from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $96,640.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,537.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,182,750.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

