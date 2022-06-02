nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

NASDAQ NCNO traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.86. nCino has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,182,750.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $96,640.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,537.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 187.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in nCino by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 769,036 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in nCino by 28.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,799,000 after purchasing an additional 270,317 shares in the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

