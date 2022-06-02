nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Barclays

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.24.
NASDAQ NCNO opened at $32.01 on Thursday. nCino has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86.
In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,542,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,661.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $96,640.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,537.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in nCino by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 12.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 224.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after buying an additional 495,838 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in nCino by 84.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 35,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 33.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,967 shares in the last quarter.
nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
