nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.30)-(0.28) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company issued revenue guidance of $401-403 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.78 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.30–$0.28 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.60.

NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.01. 1,154,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 0.89. nCino has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. nCino’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that nCino will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $72,556.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958,765.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $580,082.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

