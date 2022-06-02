nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.30)-(0.28) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company issued revenue guidance of $401-403 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.78 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.30–$0.28 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on nCino from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.60.
Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,466. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. nCino has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 0.89.
In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $72,556.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,958,765.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $96,640.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,537.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in nCino by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.
nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
