nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.09)-(0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $97-98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.34 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.30–$0.28 EPS.

NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.01. 1,154,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,466. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 0.89. nCino has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $79.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

NCNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on nCino from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.60.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,182,750.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,542,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,661.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth $389,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 50.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

