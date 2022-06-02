Needham & Company LLC Cuts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $205.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s previous close.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.24.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE:VEEV opened at $167.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.85. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,946,000 after purchasing an additional 779,607 shares in the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.