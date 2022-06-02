Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UEPS. Zacks Investment Research raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.23. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $6.97.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:UEPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.31 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 20.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Monde Nkosi bought 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,411.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 69,539 shares of company stock valued at $346,557. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEPS. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $9,293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,399,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,456,000 after buying an additional 1,737,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1,007.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,586 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,960,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 64.8% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 621,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 244,228 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

