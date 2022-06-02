NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70-6.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.77 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

NTAP traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.51. 2,722,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. NetApp has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised NetApp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.63.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,780,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

