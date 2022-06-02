NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70-6.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.77 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.51. 2,722,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.80. NetApp has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.63.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $142,268.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,836.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 412,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,034,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 295,861 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after buying an additional 174,903 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

