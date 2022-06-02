Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Guggenheim from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.13.

NFLX opened at $192.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.01 and its 200 day moving average is $416.30.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

