Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NHS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 67,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,640. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHS. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $833,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

