Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0206 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $7.10. 174,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,951. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $7.19.
About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
