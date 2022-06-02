Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0206 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $7.10. 174,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,951. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $7.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NML. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 164.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $374,000.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

