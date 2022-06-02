Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock traded up 0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 11.62. 313,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,473. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52 week low of 10.06 and a 52 week high of 20.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 11.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $643,000.

