Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.
Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.67. 52,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,282. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $5.30.
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
