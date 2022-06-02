Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.67. 52,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,282. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 105,819 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $376,000.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.