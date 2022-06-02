NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Issues Earnings Results

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NRSN stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of targeted innovative therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product, PrimeC, is a novel oral therapy for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The company's preclinical pipeline includes StabiliC for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and CogniC for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

