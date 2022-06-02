New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. New Mountain Finance also reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Mountain Finance.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NMFC opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.