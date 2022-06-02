New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.37–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $913.87 million.New Relic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.38–$0.35 EPS.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.28. New Relic has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.09.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,463,151 shares in the company, valued at $253,927,258.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $173,406.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,430.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $6,923,832. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in New Relic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in New Relic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

