New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.37–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $913.87 million.New Relic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.38–$0.35 EPS.
Shares of NEWR stock opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.28. New Relic has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70.
NEWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.09.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in New Relic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in New Relic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
