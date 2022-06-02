NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Sells $63,595.00 in Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $63,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,800.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 306,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.20 and a beta of 1.18. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

