NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Sells $63,595.00 in Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $63,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,800.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 306,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.20 and a beta of 1.18. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78.
NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.
About NextGen Healthcare (Get Rating)
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.