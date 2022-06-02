NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) will announce $152.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.54 million to $153.50 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $146.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $633.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $628.27 million to $636.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $670.55 million, with estimates ranging from $644.76 million to $684.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $151.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NXGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $18.12 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 604.20 and a beta of 1.17.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $74,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,507.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,410 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $7,113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, 325 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,144,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 231,394 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

