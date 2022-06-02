NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $197.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a 52 week low of $179.13 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.64 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. Equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of NICE by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 27.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

