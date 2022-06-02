NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.25-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.NICE also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS.
NICE stock opened at $197.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NICE by 63.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NICE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NICE (Get Rating)
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NICE (NICE)
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.