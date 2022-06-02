Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NCBS stock opened at $78.01 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $68.07 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.47.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NCBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 25.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.46 per share, with a total value of $250,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,200.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Davison Tobias acquired 1,200 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,804.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,932.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,675 shares of company stock worth $1,323,378 in the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

