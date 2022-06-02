NIO (NIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 9th. NIO has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NIO to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NIO stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.11. NIO has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in NIO by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 626.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NIO by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in NIO by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

