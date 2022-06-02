NIO (NIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 9th. NIO has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NIO to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NIO stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.11. NIO has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.46.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.23.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
