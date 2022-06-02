Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nitori (OTC:NCLTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is engaged in the sale of furniture and interior goods. The Company is involved in the sale of furniture and interior goods, the renovation and sale of used houses, as well as the leasing of real estate through consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates. It is also engaged in the logistics business, the advertising business and the insurance agency business. Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “
NCLTY opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79. Nitori has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
