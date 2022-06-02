NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Major Shareholder Corp Contran Sells 2,000 Shares

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Contran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $16,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.01. 383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,450. NL Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NL Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

