nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. nLIGHT reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on LASR. Craig Hallum cut shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

LASR traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,593. The company has a market capitalization of $590.16 million, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.37. nLIGHT has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $36.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in nLIGHT by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

