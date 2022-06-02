Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOAH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Noah by 391.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Noah by 31.2% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 35,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Noah by 15.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 17,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Noah by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the first quarter worth $240,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOAH opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17. Noah has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Noah will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

