Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. is a federally chartered stock holding company established to be the holding company for Northeast Community Bank. Northeast Community Bancorp’s business activity is the ownership of the outstanding capital stock of the Bank. Northeast Community Bancorp, MHC is the Company’s federally chartered mutual holding company parent. As a mutual holding company, the MHC is a non-stock company that has as its members the depositors of the Bank. The Company operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market area and its lending territory. Northeast Community Bank operates six full-service offices in New York and a loan production office in Wellesley, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Northeast Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth A. Martinek purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth A. Martinek purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $108,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,423 shares of company stock valued at $267,366 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 30.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

