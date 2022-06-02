Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.91.

NOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of NOG stock opened at $32.96 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -54.90%.

In other news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18,402.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,794,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,067 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,043,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,447,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.