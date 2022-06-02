Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.78. Northern Oil and Gas reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $7.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $11.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Northern Oil and Gas.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $32.96 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -25.34%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.