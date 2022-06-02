Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $425.00.

Several analysts recently commented on NVZMY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NVZMY opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average is $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $83.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

