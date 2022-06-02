NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Insider Jonathan C. Javitt Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) insider Jonathan C. Javitt acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $5,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,487,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ NRXP opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $26.24.
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.
